This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's cond…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Exp…