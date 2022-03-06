This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
