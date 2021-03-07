Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
