Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Local Weather

