This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
