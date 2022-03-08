Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.