Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

