Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

