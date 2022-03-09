 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert