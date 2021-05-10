This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
