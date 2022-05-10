May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.