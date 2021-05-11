For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
