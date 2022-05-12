Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
