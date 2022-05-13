 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

