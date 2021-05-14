Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW a…