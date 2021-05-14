 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

