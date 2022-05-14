 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert