May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.