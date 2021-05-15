Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
