May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.