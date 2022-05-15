This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's fo…
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpep…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forec…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…