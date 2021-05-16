May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.