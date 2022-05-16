 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

