This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
