Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Perio…