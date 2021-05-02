May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.