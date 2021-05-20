 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News