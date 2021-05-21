For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.02. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
