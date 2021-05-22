This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecaste…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The fore…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. The forecas…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see…