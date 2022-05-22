This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
