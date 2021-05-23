This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. The forecas…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunda…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…