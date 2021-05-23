 Skip to main content
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

