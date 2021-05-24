Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
