For the drive home in Culpeper: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
