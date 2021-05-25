This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
