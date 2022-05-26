May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Showers in the evening with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.