May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast.