May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

