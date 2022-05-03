Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.