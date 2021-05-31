This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
