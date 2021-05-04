Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
