May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

