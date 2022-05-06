For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
