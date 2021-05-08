May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.