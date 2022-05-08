May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.