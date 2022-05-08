 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert