Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Perio…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the…