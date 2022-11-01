 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert