Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST.