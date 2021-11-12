 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News