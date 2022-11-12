Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures …
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturda…