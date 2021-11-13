 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

