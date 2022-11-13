 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

