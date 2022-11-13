This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturda…