This evening in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
