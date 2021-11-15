 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

