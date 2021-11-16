 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

