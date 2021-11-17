 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News