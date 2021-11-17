Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
